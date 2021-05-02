Highland Capital Management LLC Sells 2,940 Shares of STMicroelectronics (NYSE:STM)

Highland Capital Management LLC lowered its holdings in STMicroelectronics (NYSE:STM) by 2.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 145,851 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock after selling 2,940 shares during the period. Highland Capital Management LLC’s holdings in STMicroelectronics were worth $5,590,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its position in shares of STMicroelectronics by 27.3% in the first quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 24,774 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock valued at $950,000 after purchasing an additional 5,320 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of STMicroelectronics by 24.7% in the first quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 13,092 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock valued at $502,000 after purchasing an additional 2,595 shares during the period. OneAscent Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of STMicroelectronics by 10.9% in the first quarter. OneAscent Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,105 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock valued at $272,000 after purchasing an additional 699 shares during the period. Roman Butler Fullerton & Co. bought a new stake in shares of STMicroelectronics in the first quarter valued at approximately $774,000. Finally, Venturi Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of STMicroelectronics by 89.3% in the first quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 11,093 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock valued at $425,000 after purchasing an additional 5,234 shares during the period. 3.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on STM shares. Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of STMicroelectronics in a report on Friday, January 29th. Cowen upped their target price on shares of STMicroelectronics from $45.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 29th. Bryan, Garnier & Co raised shares of STMicroelectronics from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of STMicroelectronics in a report on Friday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of STMicroelectronics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, April 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $47.50.

Shares of NYSE:STM opened at $37.29 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $38.21 and its 200-day moving average price is $37.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $33.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.29, a PEG ratio of 5.14 and a beta of 1.52. STMicroelectronics has a one year low of $23.23 and a one year high of $43.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 2.37 and a quick ratio of 1.75.

STMicroelectronics (NYSE:STM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The semiconductor producer reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.01. STMicroelectronics had a net margin of 9.41% and a return on equity of 12.69%. The company had revenue of $3.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.94 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.21 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 35.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that STMicroelectronics will post 1.17 EPS for the current year.

About STMicroelectronics

STMicroelectronics NV designs, develops, manufactures and markets products, which offers discrete and standard commodity components, application-specific integrated circuits, full custom devices and semi-custom devices for analog, digital and mixed-signal applications. It operates through the following segments: Automotive and Discrete Group, Analog and MEMS Group, and Microcontrollers and Digital ICs Group.

