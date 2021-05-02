Highland Capital Management LLC Sells 3,866 Shares of Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR)

Highland Capital Management LLC trimmed its position in shares of Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR) by 1.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 246,808 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,866 shares during the period. Highland Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Carrier Global were worth $10,420,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in CARR. Simon Quick Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Carrier Global by 673.8% during the 4th quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 650 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 566 shares during the period. Birchcreek Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Carrier Global during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Tacita Capital Inc bought a new stake in shares of Carrier Global during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. bought a new stake in shares of Carrier Global during the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, Addison Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Carrier Global during the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.02% of the company’s stock.

Get Carrier Global alerts:

Shares of NYSE:CARR opened at $43.58 on Friday. Carrier Global Co. has a 52 week low of $15.43 and a 52 week high of $45.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.16, a current ratio of 1.80 and a quick ratio of 1.50. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $42.13 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $38.73.

Carrier Global (NYSE:CARR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by $0.11. Carrier Global had a net margin of 8.86% and a return on equity of 24.00%. The firm had revenue of $4.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.37 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.35 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Carrier Global Co. will post 1.68 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 24th. Investors of record on Monday, May 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 30th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.10%.

CARR has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Cowen upgraded shares of Carrier Global from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $40.00 to $43.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. Vertical Research raised shares of Carrier Global from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 4th. Bank of America started coverage on shares of Carrier Global in a research note on Monday, April 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $57.00 target price for the company. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of Carrier Global from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the company from $43.00 to $51.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Carrier Global from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $43.25.

Carrier Global Company Profile

Carrier Global Corporation provides heating, ventilating, and air conditioning (HVAC), refrigeration, fire, security, and building automation technologies worldwide. It operates through three segments: HVAC, Refrigeration, and Fire & Security. The HVAC segment provides products, controls, services, and solutions to meet the heating and cooling needs of residential and commercial customers.

Featured Article: What is Cost of Goods Sold (COGS)?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CARR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR).

Receive News & Ratings for Carrier Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Carrier Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.