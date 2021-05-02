Highland Capital Management LLC Sells 5,068 Shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP)

Highland Capital Management LLC cut its stake in shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) by 4.1% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 119,311 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,068 shares during the period. PepsiCo accounts for about 1.0% of Highland Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest position. Highland Capital Management LLC’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $16,877,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of PEP. Braun Stacey Associates Inc. increased its position in shares of PepsiCo by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. Braun Stacey Associates Inc. now owns 136,187 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,197,000 after purchasing an additional 2,747 shares during the last quarter. O Shares Investment Advisers LLC increased its holdings in PepsiCo by 10.1% in the 4th quarter. O Shares Investment Advisers LLC now owns 94,351 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,992,000 after acquiring an additional 8,688 shares during the last quarter. Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in PepsiCo by 102.6% in the 4th quarter. Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,936 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,325,000 after acquiring an additional 4,525 shares during the last quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp increased its holdings in PepsiCo by 5.6% in the 4th quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp now owns 47,445 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,036,000 after acquiring an additional 2,505 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lowell Blake & Associates Inc. increased its holdings in PepsiCo by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. Lowell Blake & Associates Inc. now owns 31,053 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,605,000 after acquiring an additional 962 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.94% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on PEP shares. Royal Bank of Canada lowered PepsiCo from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $153.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, January 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. UBS Group upgraded PepsiCo from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $145.00 to $165.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on PepsiCo from $144.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on PepsiCo in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $136.00 target price for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded PepsiCo from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $142.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, February 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. PepsiCo currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $149.23.

Shares of PEP opened at $144.16 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $140.86 and a 200-day moving average price of $140.45. The company has a market cap of $199.18 billion, a PE ratio of 28.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.63 and a beta of 0.57. PepsiCo, Inc. has a 12-month low of $126.53 and a 12-month high of $148.77. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.79.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 14th. The company reported $1.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $14.82 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.54 billion. PepsiCo had a return on equity of 56.28% and a net margin of 10.27%. PepsiCo’s quarterly revenue was up 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.07 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 5.51 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Friday, March 5th were given a $1.0225 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 4th. This represents a $4.09 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.84%. PepsiCo’s payout ratio is 73.96%.

PepsiCo Company Profile

PepsiCo, Inc operates as a food and beverage company worldwide. The company operates through seven segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; Africa, Middle East and South Asia; and Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand and China Region.

