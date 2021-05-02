Hologic, Inc. Forecasted to Earn FY2023 Earnings of $4.07 Per Share (NASDAQ:HOLX)

Hologic, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOLX) – Equities research analysts at SVB Leerink issued their FY2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Hologic in a research note issued on Thursday, April 29th. SVB Leerink analyst R. Newitter expects that the medical equipment provider will earn $4.07 per share for the year. SVB Leerink has a “Outperform” rating and a $85.00 price target on the stock.

Hologic (NASDAQ:HOLX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The medical equipment provider reported $2.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.62 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $1.54 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.54 billion. Hologic had a net margin of 29.53% and a return on equity of 45.24%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 103.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.57 earnings per share.

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on HOLX. Zacks Investment Research lowered Hologic from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $79.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Hologic from $84.00 to $77.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Citigroup cut their price objective on Hologic from $90.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Hologic from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell dropped their price target on Hologic from $90.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. Hologic currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $86.06.

Shares of Hologic stock opened at $65.55 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $16.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.61, a P/E/G ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.79 and a quick ratio of 1.47. Hologic has a 52-week low of $48.39 and a 52-week high of $85.00. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $73.38 and a 200-day simple moving average of $73.76.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Grant Street Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Hologic during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Hologic by 136.7% during the first quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 355 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 205 shares during the last quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Hologic during the first quarter worth $26,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc raised its position in shares of Hologic by 5,025.0% during the fourth quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 410 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 402 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Atlas Private Wealth Advisors bought a new stake in shares of Hologic during the first quarter worth $30,000. Institutional investors own 92.43% of the company’s stock.

In other Hologic news, insider Benjamin Jordan Cohn sold 8,396 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.31, for a total value of $707,866.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Hologic

Hologic, Inc develops, manufactures, and supplies diagnostics products, medical imaging systems, and surgical products for women's health through early detection and treatment in the United States, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Diagnostics, Breast Health, GYN Surgical, and Skeletal Health.

