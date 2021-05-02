Hope Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOPE) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.35 Per Share

Brokerages expect Hope Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOPE) to report earnings of $0.35 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have issued estimates for Hope Bancorp’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.27 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.39. Hope Bancorp posted earnings per share of $0.22 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 59.1%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Thursday, July 29th.

On average, analysts expect that Hope Bancorp will report full-year earnings of $1.42 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.19 to $1.56. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of $1.47 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.30 to $1.65. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Hope Bancorp.

Get Hope Bancorp alerts:

Hope Bancorp (NASDAQ:HOPE) last posted its earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.04. Hope Bancorp had a net margin of 18.62% and a return on equity of 6.21%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.21 EPS.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Hope Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday.

Shares of NASDAQ HOPE opened at $15.01 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $15.42 and its 200 day simple moving average is $12.02. Hope Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $7.03 and a fifty-two week high of $16.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.72 and a beta of 1.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.97.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 21st. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 7th will be given a dividend of $0.14 per share. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.73%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 6th. Hope Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is 41.48%.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of Hope Bancorp during the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Hope Bancorp by 72.7% in the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,325 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 1,400 shares during the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank acquired a new stake in Hope Bancorp in the fourth quarter valued at $39,000. Veriti Management LLC acquired a new stake in Hope Bancorp in the fourth quarter valued at $84,000. Finally, Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Hope Bancorp in the first quarter valued at $140,000. 82.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Hope Bancorp

Hope Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Bank of Hope that provides banking services for small and medium-sized businesses, and individuals in the United States. The company accepts personal and business checking, money market, savings, time deposit, and individual retirement accounts.

See Also: Momentum Indicator: Relative Strength Index

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Hope Bancorp (HOPE)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Hope Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hope Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.