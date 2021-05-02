Horizon Technology Finance (NASDAQ:HRZN) Price Target Raised to $14.50 at B. Riley

Horizon Technology Finance (NASDAQ:HRZN) had its price target lifted by B. Riley from $11.50 to $14.50 in a research note released on Thursday, The Fly reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the investment management company’s stock.

Several other equities analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Compass Point downgraded shares of Horizon Technology Finance from a neutral rating to a sell rating and set a $9.50 price objective on the stock. in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on shares of Horizon Technology Finance in a report on Thursday, March 25th. They set a market perform rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Horizon Technology Finance from a strong sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, April 23rd. Finally, Maxim Group reiterated a buy rating and issued a $13.50 price target on shares of Horizon Technology Finance in a report on Friday, January 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $12.63.

NASDAQ HRZN opened at $16.54 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $15.18 and a two-hundred day moving average of $13.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $325.14 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.97 and a beta of 1.10. Horizon Technology Finance has a 52 week low of $8.71 and a 52 week high of $17.56.

Horizon Technology Finance (NASDAQ:HRZN) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The investment management company reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.03. Horizon Technology Finance had a net margin of 21.85% and a return on equity of 11.89%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Horizon Technology Finance will post 1.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 18th will be issued a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 17th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.26%. Horizon Technology Finance’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 78.95%.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HRZN. CWM LLC purchased a new stake in Horizon Technology Finance in the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new stake in Horizon Technology Finance in the 1st quarter worth approximately $62,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in Horizon Technology Finance in the 1st quarter worth approximately $134,000. Nia Impact Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Horizon Technology Finance in the 4th quarter worth approximately $138,000. Finally, Eagle Global Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Horizon Technology Finance during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $146,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 7.06% of the company’s stock.

About Horizon Technology Finance

Horizon Technology Finance Corporation is a business development company specializing in lending and and investing in development-stage investments. It focuses on making secured debt and venture lending investments to venture capital backed companies in the technology, life science, healthcare information and services, and cleantech industries.

