Hoth Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOTH) Short Interest Update

Hoth Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOTH) saw a large drop in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 896,100 shares, a drop of 42.2% from the March 31st total of 1,550,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently ∞ days.

HOTH stock traded up $0.02 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $1.51. The stock had a trading volume of 697,571 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,876,348. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.89 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.96. Hoth Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $1.40 and a 52-week high of $4.96.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Hoth Therapeutics stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in Hoth Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOTH) by 98.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 157,190 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 77,982 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned 1.17% of Hoth Therapeutics worth $373,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 1.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Hoth Therapeutics

Hoth Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing therapies for dermatological disorders. The company focuses on therapies for patients suffering from indications, including eczema, chronic wounds, psoriasis, asthma, and acne. It intends to use the BioLexa Platform to develop two topical cream products that treat eczema and reduces post-procedure infections for patients undergoing aesthetic dermatology procedures.

