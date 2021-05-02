Howden Joinery Group (LON:HWDN) Hits New 52-Week High Following Analyst Upgrade

Howden Joinery Group Plc (LON:HWDN) shares hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Friday after Canaccord Genuity raised their price target on the stock from GBX 735 to GBX 775. Canaccord Genuity currently has a hold rating on the stock. Howden Joinery Group traded as high as GBX 817.80 ($10.68) and last traded at GBX 814.01 ($10.64), with a volume of 87130 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 807.20 ($10.55).

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Shore Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Howden Joinery Group in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Howden Joinery Group from GBX 677 ($8.85) to GBX 679 ($8.87) and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, January 18th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of GBX 698 ($9.12).

In related news, insider Paul Hayes purchased 7,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 10th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 714 ($9.33) per share, with a total value of £49,980 ($65,299.19).

The company has a current ratio of 2.17, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 80.54. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 760.46 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 699.79. The firm has a market capitalization of £4.83 billion and a PE ratio of 32.61.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 18th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 20th will be paid a GBX 18.20 ($0.24) dividend. This is a boost from Howden Joinery Group’s previous dividend of $9.10. This represents a yield of 2.55%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 20th.

About Howden Joinery Group (LON:HWDN)

Howden Joinery Group Plc operates as a trade kitchen supplier providing various products across kitchens, joinery, and hardware in the United Kingdom, Isle of Man, France, Belgium, the Netherlands, and Germany. The company offers kitchen cabinets, surfaces, fittings, storages, fitted kitchens, kitchen doors and units, sinks, and taps, as well as appliances; joinery products, such as sliding wardrobe doors, stairs and parts, moldings, joinery doors, skirting boards, and architrave products; appliances, such as dishwashers, fridges and freezers, coffee machines, washing machines, tumble dryers and washing dryers, cookers, hobs, cooker hoods, microwaves, ovens, warming drawers, cooking accessories, and cooker hood accessories.

