HSBC Downgrades Porsche Automobil (OTCMKTS:POAHY) to Hold

HSBC cut shares of Porsche Automobil (OTCMKTS:POAHY) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on POAHY. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a buy rating on shares of Porsche Automobil in a report on Monday, March 22nd. UBS Group reiterated a buy rating on shares of Porsche Automobil in a report on Monday, March 29th. Societe Generale reiterated a buy rating on shares of Porsche Automobil in a report on Wednesday, April 7th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded shares of Porsche Automobil from an underperform rating to a market perform rating in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy.

OTCMKTS:POAHY opened at $10.56 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.79 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $7.85. Porsche Automobil has a 12 month low of $4.22 and a 12 month high of $11.98.

Porsche Automobil Company Profile

Porsche Automobil Holding SE, through its subsidiaries, operates as an automobile manufacturer worldwide. It operates through two segments, PSE and Intelligent Transport Systems. The company offers motorcycles, small cars, and luxury vehicles, as well as commercial vehicles, such as pick-ups, buses, and heavy trucks under the Volkswagen, Audi, SEAT, ÂKODA, Bentley, Bugatti, Lamborghini, Porsche, Ducati, Scania, and MAN brand names.

