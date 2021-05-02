HSBC’s (HSBC) Sector Perform Rating Reiterated at Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada reissued their sector perform rating on shares of HSBC (NYSE:HSBC) in a report issued on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports.

HSBC has been the subject of a number of other reports. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a neutral rating on shares of HSBC in a research report on Wednesday. UBS Group reissued a neutral rating on shares of HSBC in a research note on Wednesday. Bank of America raised shares of HSBC from an underperform rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Monday, February 8th. Societe Generale reissued a hold rating on shares of HSBC in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley reissued an equal weight rating on shares of HSBC in a research note on Wednesday, February 24th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $21.00.

HSBC stock opened at $31.22 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $29.55 and a 200-day moving average of $26.98. HSBC has a 12-month low of $17.95 and a 12-month high of $31.90. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The company has a market cap of $127.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -62.44, a PEG ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 0.61.

HSBC (NYSE:HSBC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.37. HSBC had a negative net margin of 4.18% and a positive return on equity of 2.95%. Sell-side analysts forecast that HSBC will post 1.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced an annual dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 12th were paid a $0.745 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 11th. This represents a yield of 2.45%. HSBC’s payout ratio is currently 19.23%.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in HSBC by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 9,814,457 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $254,293,000 after acquiring an additional 150,490 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of HSBC during the 4th quarter valued at $77,348,000. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of HSBC by 12.0% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,730,853 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $44,846,000 after buying an additional 185,622 shares during the period. Aperio Group LLC grew its stake in shares of HSBC by 26.2% during the 4th quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 1,091,983 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $28,293,000 after buying an additional 226,372 shares during the period. Finally, Segantii Capital Management Ltd grew its stake in shares of HSBC by 31.9% during the 4th quarter. Segantii Capital Management Ltd now owns 419,345 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $11,022,000 after buying an additional 101,447 shares during the period. 1.48% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

HSBC Holdings plc provides banking and financial products and services worldwide. The company operates through Wealth and Personal Banking, Commercial Banking, and Global Banking and Markets segments. The Wealth and Personal Banking segment offers retail banking products and services, such as current and savings accounts, mortgages and personal loans, credit and debit cards, and local and international payment services for ultra high net worth individuals; and wealth management services, including insurance and investment products, global asset management services, investment management, and private wealth solutions.

