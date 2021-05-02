Huazhu Group Target of Unusually Large Options Trading (NASDAQ:HTHT)

Huazhu Group Limited (NASDAQ:HTHT) was the target of some unusual options trading on Friday. Stock traders purchased 3,561 call options on the stock. This represents an increase of 210% compared to the average daily volume of 1,148 call options.

NASDAQ:HTHT opened at $58.96 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $56.87 and a 200-day moving average price of $50.91. The company has a market cap of $18.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -52.18, a PEG ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 1.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 0.86. Huazhu Group has a fifty-two week low of $29.94 and a fifty-two week high of $64.53.

Huazhu Group (NASDAQ:HTHT) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, March 23rd. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by ($0.22). Huazhu Group had a negative net margin of 22.08% and a negative return on equity of 32.15%. Research analysts predict that Huazhu Group will post -1.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Huazhu Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Monday, March 29th.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Krane Funds Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Huazhu Group by 201.8% during the 4th quarter. Krane Funds Advisors LLC now owns 830 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 555 shares during the period. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Huazhu Group during the 4th quarter worth $45,000. Personal CFO Solutions LLC bought a new stake in shares of Huazhu Group during the 4th quarter worth $200,000. Eaton Vance Management bought a new stake in shares of Huazhu Group during the 4th quarter worth $206,000. Finally, Yorktown Management & Research Co Inc bought a new stake in shares of Huazhu Group during the 4th quarter worth $221,000.

Huazhu Group Company Profile

Huazhu Group Limited, together with its subsidiaries, develops leased and owned, manachised, and franchised hotels primarily in the People's Republic of China. It operates hotels under its own brands, such as Hi Inn, Elan Hotel, HanTing Hotel, JI Hotel, Starway Hotel, Orange Hotel, Crystal Orange Hotel, Manxin Hotel, Madison Hotel, Joya Hotel, and Blossom Hill Hotels & Resorts.

