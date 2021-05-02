Hubbell Incorporated (NYSE:HUBB) Shares Sold by IBM Retirement Fund

IBM Retirement Fund cut its holdings in shares of Hubbell Incorporated (NYSE:HUBB) by 6.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,860 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 125 shares during the period. IBM Retirement Fund’s holdings in Hubbell were worth $348,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Boston Trust Walden Corp increased its stake in Hubbell by 9.6% during the first quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 587,790 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $109,852,000 after purchasing an additional 51,382 shares during the period. Gradient Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Hubbell during the first quarter worth approximately $44,000. Guinness Asset Management LTD increased its stake in shares of Hubbell by 79.5% during the first quarter. Guinness Asset Management LTD now owns 114,060 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $21,317,000 after buying an additional 50,500 shares during the period. Guinness Atkinson Asset Management Inc increased its stake in shares of Hubbell by 79.0% during the first quarter. Guinness Atkinson Asset Management Inc now owns 8,420 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,574,000 after buying an additional 3,715 shares during the period. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Hubbell during the first quarter worth approximately $934,000. Institutional investors own 84.44% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Hubbell stock opened at $192.01 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.24, a P/E/G ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 1.19. Hubbell Incorporated has a 52 week low of $105.34 and a 52 week high of $196.47. The company has a quick ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 2.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $188.03 and its two-hundred day moving average is $167.86.

Hubbell (NYSE:HUBB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The industrial products company reported $1.72 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.67 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $1.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.07 billion. Hubbell had a net margin of 8.75% and a return on equity of 21.38%. The firm’s revenue was down 1.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.64 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Hubbell Incorporated will post 7.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 31st will be issued a $0.98 dividend. This represents a $3.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.04%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 27th. Hubbell’s payout ratio is currently 48.28%.

In other news, VP Stephen M. Mais sold 3,216 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $163.74, for a total value of $526,587.84. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 22,617 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,703,307.58. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Stephen M. Mais sold 1,080 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $166.63, for a total value of $179,960.40. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 14,981 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,496,284.03. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

HUBB has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Hubbell from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $219.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Hubbell from $197.00 to $203.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $187.75.

Hubbell Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells electrical and electronic products in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Electrical Solution and Utility Solution. The Electrical Solution segment offers standard and special application wiring device products, rough-in electrical products, connector and grounding products, lighting fixtures and controls, and other electrical equipment for use in industrial, commercial, and institutional facilities by electrical contractors, maintenance personnel, electricians, utilities, and telecommunications companies, as well as components and assemblies for the natural gas distribution market.

