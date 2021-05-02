Hudson Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:HDSN) Short Interest Up 39.7% in April

Hudson Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:HDSN) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 843,700 shares, an increase of 39.7% from the March 31st total of 604,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,190,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.7 days. Approximately 2.7% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Hudson Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 24th.

NASDAQ:HDSN opened at $2.06 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.81, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.76. The company has a market capitalization of $89.30 million, a P/E ratio of -7.92, a P/E/G ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 1.27. Hudson Technologies has a 12 month low of $0.78 and a 12 month high of $2.25. The business’s 50-day moving average is $1.77 and its 200 day moving average is $1.41.

Hudson Technologies (NASDAQ:HDSN) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, March 2nd. The industrial products company reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by ($0.02). Hudson Technologies had a negative return on equity of 25.29% and a negative net margin of 7.43%. The firm had revenue of $22.11 million during the quarter.

In other news, Director Stephen P. Mandracchia sold 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.57, for a total value of $157,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 443,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $695,510. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 18.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of HDSN. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Hudson Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Game Plan Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Hudson Technologies during the first quarter valued at approximately $78,000. Smith & Howard Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Hudson Technologies during the first quarter valued at approximately $81,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC raised its position in Hudson Technologies by 189.8% during the third quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 74,208 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $85,000 after purchasing an additional 48,599 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 36.39% of the company’s stock.

Hudson Technologies Company Profile

Hudson Technologies, Inc a refrigerant services company, provides solutions to recurring problems within the refrigeration industry primarily in the United States. The company's products and services include refrigerant and industrial gas sales; refrigerant management services consisting primarily of reclamation of refrigerants, re-usable cylinder refurbishment, and hydrostatic testing services; and RefrigerantSide services comprising system decontamination to remove moisture, oils, and other contaminants.

