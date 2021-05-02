Humanscape (HUM) Trading 38.8% Higher This Week

Humanscape (CURRENCY:HUM) traded up 5.2% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on May 2nd. Over the last week, Humanscape has traded up 38.8% against the dollar. Humanscape has a market capitalization of $92.13 million and $53,152.00 worth of Humanscape was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Humanscape coin can now be bought for about $0.18 or 0.00000315 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

About Humanscape

HUM is a coin. Humanscape’s total supply is 1,084,734,273 coins and its circulating supply is 515,129,285 coins. Humanscape’s official website is humanscape.io. The official message board for Humanscape is medium.com/@humanscape_ico. Humanscape’s official Twitter account is @Humanscape_ICO and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Humanscape is /r/Humanscape_official and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “The blockchain of Humanscape consists of HUM Tokens (HUM), the basic unit for transactions; HUM Points (HP), points used within in the community; and HUM Donations (HD), points used for donations. In addition, Activity Index, Donation Index and User Score affect the token utilities. The token model of Humanscape is based on the STEEM model, which is evaluated as one of the most innovative among blockchain-based communities and has been optimized to suit the needs of patient communities. “

Buying and Selling Humanscape

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Humanscape directly using U.S. dollars.

