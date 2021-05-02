HyperExchange Reaches One Day Volume of $14,276.00 (HX)

HyperExchange (CURRENCY:HX) traded 0.8% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on May 2nd. HyperExchange has a market cap of $1.42 million and $14,276.00 worth of HyperExchange was traded on exchanges in the last day. One HyperExchange coin can now be bought for about $0.0240 or 0.00000042 BTC on major exchanges. In the last seven days, HyperExchange has traded up 32.2% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get HyperExchange alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.57 or 0.00002772 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001769 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $36.19 or 0.00064031 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $158.23 or 0.00279941 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.30 or 0.00004064 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $640.12 or 0.01132498 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $413.23 or 0.00731088 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $14.68 or 0.00025980 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $56,583.32 or 1.00107285 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

HyperExchange Profile

HyperExchange’s total supply is 90,767,836 coins and its circulating supply is 59,415,498 coins. HyperExchange’s official Twitter account is @HyperExchange and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for HyperExchange is hx.cash.

Buying and Selling HyperExchange

