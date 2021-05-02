IAA (IAA) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Tuesday

IAA (NYSE:IAA) will post its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Tuesday, May 4th. Analysts expect IAA to post earnings of $0.46 per share for the quarter. Investors that wish to register for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

IAA (NYSE:IAA) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 16th. The company reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.05. IAA had a net margin of 12.99% and a negative return on equity of 246.98%. The firm had revenue of $383.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $364.46 million. On average, analysts expect IAA to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of IAA stock opened at $62.81 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $8.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.95, a PEG ratio of 4.90 and a beta of 1.69. The company has a 50 day moving average of $57.92 and a 200-day moving average of $59.95. IAA has a 12-month low of $32.13 and a 12-month high of $66.85.

IAA has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded IAA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Northcoast Research raised IAA from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. IAA presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $59.50.

About IAA

IAA, Inc provides auction solutions for total loss, damaged, and low-value vehicles. The company's platform facilitates the marketing and sale of total loss, damaged, and low-value vehicles for a spectrum of sellers. Its solutions provide buyers with the vehicles need to, among other things, fulfill vehicle rebuild requirements, replacement part inventory, or scrap demand.

