IBEX Technologies Inc. (OTCMKTS:IBXNF) Short Interest Update

IBEX Technologies Inc. (OTCMKTS:IBXNF) saw a significant drop in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 6,000 shares, a drop of 45.5% from the March 31st total of 11,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 12,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.5 days.

IBEX Technologies stock remained flat at $$0.30 during midday trading on Friday. IBEX Technologies has a fifty-two week low of $0.10 and a fifty-two week high of $0.32. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.28 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.23.

IBEX Technologies Company Profile

IBEX Technologies Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets enzymes for biomedical use in Canada, the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It offers a portfolio of recombinant glycosaminoglycan lyases, including Heparinase I, Heparinase II, Heparinase III, Chondroitinase AC, and Chondroitinase B; cartilage assays for the study of synthesis and degradation of connective tissue components; collagen antibodies; and diamine oxidase liquid.

