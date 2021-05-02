IBM Retirement Fund Cuts Stake in Vistra Corp. (NYSE:VST)

IBM Retirement Fund lowered its stake in shares of Vistra Corp. (NYSE:VST) by 7.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 16,633 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,295 shares during the period. IBM Retirement Fund’s holdings in Vistra were worth $294,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in VST. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in Vistra by 715.0% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 4,218,080 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,927,000 after acquiring an additional 3,700,526 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in Vistra by 2,797.0% during the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 3,277,720 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,440,000 after acquiring an additional 3,164,580 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Vistra during the 4th quarter valued at about $53,523,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Vistra by 6.0% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 28,579,182 shares of the company’s stock valued at $561,865,000 after acquiring an additional 1,609,824 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC grew its stake in Vistra by 37.3% during the 4th quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC now owns 5,136,028 shares of the company’s stock valued at $100,974,000 after acquiring an additional 1,396,108 shares in the last quarter. 93.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, insider Oaktree Capital Group Holdings sold 7,204 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.84, for a total value of $121,315.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Paul M. Barbas bought 12,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 3rd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $16.42 per share, for a total transaction of $197,040.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 67,159 shares in the company, valued at $1,102,750.78. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.49% of the company’s stock.

Vistra stock opened at $16.87 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $8.12 billion, a PE ratio of 14.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.48 and a beta of 0.93. Vistra Corp. has a 52-week low of $16.19 and a 52-week high of $24.20. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15. The company’s 50 day moving average is $17.53 and its two-hundred day moving average is $19.07.

Vistra (NYSE:VST) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 26th. The company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.87 by ($0.89). Vistra had a net margin of 4.98% and a return on equity of 8.57%. The firm had revenue of $2.52 billion during the quarter. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Vistra Corp. will post 2.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 16th will be given a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.56%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 15th. Vistra’s dividend payout ratio is presently 28.99%.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on VST shares. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on shares of Vistra from $25.00 to $23.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 22nd. Bank of America lowered shares of Vistra from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, April 12th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $25.00 target price (down from $32.00) on shares of Vistra in a report on Monday, March 8th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Vistra from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 26th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Vistra from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Vistra has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $25.00.

Vistra Profile

Vistra Corp. is an energy company, which engages in the provision of electricity and power generation. It operates through the following segments: Retail, Texas, East, West, Sunset and Asset Closure. The Retail segment sells electricity and natural gas to residential, commercial and industrial customers.

