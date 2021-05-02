IBM Retirement Fund Decreases Stock Position in Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. (NYSE:BAH)

IBM Retirement Fund reduced its position in Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. (NYSE:BAH) by 8.4% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 4,592 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 421 shares during the period. IBM Retirement Fund’s holdings in Booz Allen Hamilton were worth $370,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BAH. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in Booz Allen Hamilton by 14.5% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 15,222,125 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,327,065,000 after buying an additional 1,921,940 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton in the fourth quarter valued at $118,101,000. Bartlett & Co. LLC purchased a new position in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton in the fourth quarter valued at $39,452,000. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton by 444.4% in the fourth quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 407,319 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $35,510,000 after purchasing an additional 332,498 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Thornburg Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton in the fourth quarter valued at $28,680,000. 89.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Booz Allen Hamilton alerts:

BAH stock opened at $82.95 on Friday. Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. has a fifty-two week low of $68.34 and a fifty-two week high of $100.26. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $81.66 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $84.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.38, a quick ratio of 2.01 and a current ratio of 2.01. The company has a market capitalization of $11.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 0.81.

Booz Allen Hamilton (NYSE:BAH) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The business services provider reported $1.04 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.93 by $0.11. Booz Allen Hamilton had a return on equity of 54.01% and a net margin of 6.62%. The firm had revenue of $1.90 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.80 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. will post 3.74 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 12th were issued a dividend of $0.37 per share. This is an increase from Booz Allen Hamilton’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 11th. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.78%. Booz Allen Hamilton’s dividend payout ratio is 46.54%.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Booz Allen Hamilton in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Booz Allen Hamilton from $98.00 to $90.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Booz Allen Hamilton in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $85.29.

Booz Allen Hamilton Profile

Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corp. engages in the provision of management and technology consulting services. It offers analytics, digital solutions, engineering, and cyber expertise. The company was founded by Edwin Booz in 1914 and is headquartered in McLean, VA.

Featured Article: QQQ ETF

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BAH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. (NYSE:BAH).

Receive News & Ratings for Booz Allen Hamilton Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Booz Allen Hamilton and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.