IBM Retirement Fund Has $325,000 Holdings in Invesco Ltd. (NYSE:IVZ)

IBM Retirement Fund trimmed its holdings in Invesco Ltd. (NYSE:IVZ) by 8.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,872 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 1,203 shares during the period. IBM Retirement Fund’s holdings in Invesco were worth $325,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of IVZ. Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Invesco by 1,173.4% during the first quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 146,113 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $3,685,000 after buying an additional 134,639 shares during the period. Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV bought a new stake in Invesco during the first quarter worth about $252,000. Wealth Enhancement & Preservation of GA LLC bought a new stake in Invesco in the first quarter valued at approximately $2,827,000. Piershale Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in Invesco in the first quarter valued at approximately $2,091,000. Finally, Northwest Investment Counselors LLC bought a new stake in Invesco in the first quarter valued at approximately $124,000. 70.41% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, Director Gregory Mcgreevey sold 200,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.46, for a total value of $5,092,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 381,941 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,724,217.86. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 1.89% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Invesco stock opened at $27.00 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $25.76 and a 200-day moving average of $20.26. Invesco Ltd. has a 1 year low of $6.38 and a 1 year high of $27.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 1.76 and a quick ratio of 1.76. The company has a market capitalization of $12.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.23, a P/E/G ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.38.

Invesco (NYSE:IVZ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The asset manager reported $0.68 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $1.66 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.21 billion. Invesco had a net margin of 9.78% and a return on equity of 9.62%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.34 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Invesco Ltd. will post 1.78 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 3rd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 11th will be issued a dividend of $0.17 per share. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.52%. This is a boost from Invesco’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 10th. Invesco’s dividend payout ratio is presently 24.31%.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. UBS Group upgraded Invesco from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Barclays increased their target price on Invesco from $15.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 25th. TheStreet upgraded Invesco from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on Invesco from $28.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Invesco from $27.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Invesco has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $21.86.

About Invesco

Invesco Ltd. engages in the investment management business. Its product includes mutual funds, unit trusts, exchange-traded funds, closed-end funds, and retirement plans. The company was founded in December 1935 and is headquartered in Atlanta, GA.

