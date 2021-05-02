IBM Retirement Fund Lowers Stock Position in NiSource Inc. (NYSE:NI)

IBM Retirement Fund lowered its position in shares of NiSource Inc. (NYSE:NI) by 8.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,993 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 1,135 shares during the quarter. IBM Retirement Fund’s holdings in NiSource were worth $313,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in NiSource in the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. AGF Investments LLC purchased a new position in NiSource in the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in NiSource in the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Klaas Financial Asset Advisors LLC purchased a new position in NiSource in the fourth quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, First Bank & Trust purchased a new position in NiSource in the fourth quarter worth about $49,000. 92.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other NiSource news, COO Pablo Vegas sold 5,616 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.84, for a total transaction of $122,653.44. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 106,608 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,328,318.72. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Michael Hooper sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.23, for a total value of $111,150.00. Corporate insiders own 0.35% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE NI opened at $26.02 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.03. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $24.45 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $23.32. The firm has a market cap of $10.20 billion, a PE ratio of -32.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.97 and a beta of 0.24. NiSource Inc. has a twelve month low of $21.09 and a twelve month high of $26.30.

NiSource (NYSE:NI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 17th. The utilities provider reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $1.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.48 billion. NiSource had a positive return on equity of 11.63% and a negative net margin of 4.96%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.45 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that NiSource Inc. will post 1.28 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 20th. Investors of record on Friday, April 30th will be given a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.38%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 29th. NiSource’s dividend payout ratio is currently 66.67%.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on NI shares. TheStreet raised NiSource from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. Evercore ISI reaffirmed an “in-line” rating and set a $27.00 price objective (up from $25.00) on shares of NiSource in a research report on Thursday. The Goldman Sachs Group cut NiSource from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $27.00 to $25.00 in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Zacks Investment Research cut NiSource from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $27.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Thursday, April 15th. Finally, UBS Group raised NiSource from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, March 29th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $26.20.

NiSource, Inc is a holding company, which engages in energy solutions. Through its subsidiaries, it provides natural gas, electricity, and other products and services. It operates through the following segments: Gas Distribution Operations and Electric Operations. The Gas Distribution Operations segment focuses in the natural gas service and transportation for residential, commercial, and industrial customers.

