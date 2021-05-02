IBM Retirement Fund Sells 402 Shares of Globe Life Inc. (NYSE:GL)

IBM Retirement Fund trimmed its stake in shares of Globe Life Inc. (NYSE:GL) by 10.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,456 shares of the company’s stock after selling 402 shares during the quarter. IBM Retirement Fund’s holdings in Globe Life were worth $334,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of GL. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund raised its stake in Globe Life by 2.1% in the first quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 7,975 shares of the company’s stock valued at $771,000 after purchasing an additional 167 shares in the last quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC grew its position in Globe Life by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 6,013 shares of the company’s stock valued at $571,000 after acquiring an additional 171 shares during the last quarter. Busey Wealth Management grew its position in Globe Life by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Busey Wealth Management now owns 54,973 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,220,000 after acquiring an additional 190 shares during the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc grew its holdings in shares of Globe Life by 6.4% during the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 3,328 shares of the company’s stock worth $319,000 after purchasing an additional 201 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Xponance Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Globe Life by 5.1% during the fourth quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 4,227 shares of the company’s stock worth $401,000 after purchasing an additional 204 shares during the last quarter. 72.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Globe Life alerts:

In other Globe Life news, CFO Frank M. Svoboda sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.94, for a total value of $1,544,100.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 15,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,544,100. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Robert Brian Mitchell sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.45, for a total value of $301,350.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 164,150 shares of company stock worth $16,455,919 in the last three months. 3.78% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several brokerages recently commented on GL. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Globe Life from $99.00 to $103.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 5th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Globe Life from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 1st. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their price target on Globe Life from $87.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $101.20.

NYSE GL opened at $102.49 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.55 and a beta of 1.13. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $100.41 and a 200 day simple moving average of $94.37. Globe Life Inc. has a 12 month low of $62.75 and a 12 month high of $105.58. The company has a current ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 0.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20.

Globe Life (NYSE:GL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The company reported $1.53 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.65 by ($0.12). The firm had revenue of $1.27 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.25 billion. Globe Life had a return on equity of 10.28% and a net margin of 15.38%. The firm’s revenue was up 11.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.73 EPS.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 30th. Investors of record on Monday, April 5th were issued a dividend of $0.1975 per share. This is a boost from Globe Life’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 1st. This represents a $0.79 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.77%.

Globe Life Profile

Globe Life, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of individual life and supplemental health insurance products and services. It operates through the following segments: Life Insurance, Supplemental Health Insurance, Annuities, and Investments. The Life Insurance segment includes traditional and interest-sensitive whole life insurance as well as term life insurances.

Featured Story: What causes a stock to be most active?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Globe Life Inc. (NYSE:GL).

Receive News & Ratings for Globe Life Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Globe Life and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.