Iconic Token (ICNQ) Achieves Market Cap of $6.49 Million

Iconic Token (CURRENCY:ICNQ) traded down 8.8% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 14:00 PM ET on May 2nd. Iconic Token has a total market cap of $6.49 million and approximately $11,329.00 worth of Iconic Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Iconic Token has traded down 17.2% against the US dollar. One Iconic Token coin can now be purchased for $0.65 or 0.00001145 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.58 or 0.00002787 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001760 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $36.44 or 0.00064123 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $158.95 or 0.00279747 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.33 or 0.00004099 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $644.65 or 0.01134531 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $423.00 or 0.00744439 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $14.79 or 0.00026037 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $56,776.65 or 0.99922398 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

About Iconic Token

Iconic Token’s total supply is 9,968,783 coins. Iconic Token’s official website is iconicholding.com/icnq-token. Iconic Token’s official Twitter account is @iconiqlab. Iconic Token’s official message board is medium.com/@iconicholding.

Buying and Selling Iconic Token

