Ideal Power (NASDAQ:IPWR) Stock Price Crosses Below 200-Day Moving Average of $11.30

Shares of Ideal Power Inc. (NASDAQ:IPWR) crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $11.30 and traded as low as $9.40. Ideal Power shares last traded at $9.45, with a volume of 67,977 shares changing hands.

Separately, Benchmark initiated coverage on Ideal Power in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. They set a “speculative buy” rating and a $28.00 target price for the company.

The company has a market capitalization of $55.49 million, a PE ratio of -4.22 and a beta of 1.45. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $12.21 and a two-hundred day moving average of $11.30. The company has a current ratio of 6.79, a quick ratio of 6.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02.

Ideal Power (NASDAQ:IPWR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 17th. The industrial products company reported ($0.26) earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $0.27 million during the quarter.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Ideal Power stock. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in Ideal Power Inc. (NASDAQ:IPWR) by 2,269.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 8,862 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 8,488 shares during the quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN owned approximately 0.30% of Ideal Power worth $72,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 16.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Ideal Power (NASDAQ:IPWR)

Ideal Power Inc focuses on the development and commercialization of its B-TRAN technology. It develops Bi-directional bi-polar junction TRANsistor solid state switch technology. The company was formerly known as Ideal Power Converters Inc and changed its name to Ideal Power Inc in July 2013. Ideal Power Inc was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Austin, Texas.

