IFG Advisory LLC Grows Stock Position in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

IFG Advisory LLC grew its position in shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 2.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 145,199 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,643 shares during the period. Apple comprises about 2.2% of IFG Advisory LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 7th largest holding. IFG Advisory LLC’s holdings in Apple were worth $17,736,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC bought a new stake in Apple in the fourth quarter worth $27,000. EMC Capital Management bought a new stake in shares of Apple in the 4th quarter valued at about $80,000. MD Financial Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Apple during the 4th quarter valued at about $93,000. Insight Financial Services bought a new position in Apple during the 4th quarter worth approximately $95,000. Finally, Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. increased its stake in Apple by 20.1% in the 4th quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. now owns 760 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $101,000 after purchasing an additional 127 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.77% of the company’s stock.

In other Apple news, SVP Deirdre O’brien sold 18,216 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.01, for a total value of $2,441,126.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, COO Jeffrey E. Williams sold 133,867 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.74, for a total value of $16,832,436.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

Apple stock opened at $131.46 on Friday. Apple Inc. has a 52-week low of $71.46 and a 52-week high of $145.09. The company has a quick ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $127.24 and its 200 day moving average is $125.77. The company has a market cap of $2.21 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.33, a PEG ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 1.28.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The iPhone maker reported $1.40 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.41. Apple had a net margin of 20.91% and a return on equity of 75.15%. The firm had revenue of $89.58 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $76.84 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.64 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 53.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Apple Inc. will post 4.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 13th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 10th will be issued a $0.22 dividend. This is a boost from Apple’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 7th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.67%. Apple’s payout ratio is 25.00%.

AAPL has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $130.00 target price on shares of Apple and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday. Cowen boosted their price objective on shares of Apple from $133.00 to $153.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. Cascend Securities boosted their price target on Apple from $140.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. DA Davidson increased their price objective on Apple from $133.00 to $167.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Apple from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $128.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and twenty-seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Apple currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $146.82.

Apple Profile

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. It also sells various related services. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, HomePod, iPod touch, and other Apple-branded and third-party accessories.

