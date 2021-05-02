II-VI (NASDAQ:IIVI) Trading Down 6.2%

II-VI Incorporated (NASDAQ:IIVI)’s share price fell 6.2% on Friday . The stock traded as low as $67.44 and last traded at $67.50. 147,849 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 93% from the average session volume of 2,023,027 shares. The stock had previously closed at $71.93.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. Benchmark increased their target price on II-VI from $85.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Zacks Investment Research cut II-VI from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on II-VI from $76.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. Needham & Company LLC upped their target price on II-VI from $71.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of II-VI from $63.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $89.33.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 3.09 and a quick ratio of 2.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.03 billion, a PE ratio of -610.31, a PEG ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $73.68 and a 200-day moving average price of $73.20.

II-VI (NASDAQ:IIVI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 9th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.17. II-VI had a net margin of 0.19% and a return on equity of 0.24%. The business had revenue of $786.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $769.50 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.36 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 18.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that II-VI Incorporated will post 2.98 earnings per share for the current year.

In other II-VI news, CEO Vincent D. Mattera, Jr. sold 8,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.58, for a total value of $693,430.00. Over the last three months, insiders sold 25,500 shares of company stock valued at $2,082,840. 2.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in IIVI. Gemmer Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of II-VI by 132.5% in the 4th quarter. Gemmer Asset Management LLC now owns 351 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank raised its holdings in II-VI by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 16,092 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $1,222,000 after purchasing an additional 419 shares in the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. purchased a new position in II-VI during the first quarter valued at $34,000. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC bought a new stake in shares of II-VI during the 4th quarter valued at $251,000. Finally, Winfield Associates Inc. grew its position in shares of II-VI by 17.7% in the 1st quarter. Winfield Associates Inc. now owns 36,977 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $2,528,000 after buying an additional 5,550 shares during the period. 95.18% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

II-VI Company Profile (NASDAQ:IIVI)

II-VI Incorporated develops, manufactures, and markets engineered materials, and optoelectronic components and devices worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Compound Semiconductors and Photonic Solutions. The Compound Semiconductors segment offers optical and electro-optical components and materials used in high-power CO2 lasers; fiber-delivered beam delivery systems, and processing tools and direct diode lasers for industrial lasers; and compound semiconductor epitaxial and gallium arsenide wafers.

