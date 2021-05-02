Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund Cuts Stock Holdings in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST)

Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund trimmed its position in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST) by 0.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 59,618 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 201 shares during the quarter. Costco Wholesale accounts for 0.9% of Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund’s holdings, making the stock its 8th largest holding. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund’s holdings in Costco Wholesale were worth $21,014,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of COST. McCollum Christoferson Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Costco Wholesale by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. McCollum Christoferson Group LLC now owns 28,092 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $9,902,000 after purchasing an additional 308 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Capital Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in Costco Wholesale during the 4th quarter valued at about $356,000. Brasada Capital Management LP increased its position in Costco Wholesale by 8.0% during the 4th quarter. Brasada Capital Management LP now owns 20,193 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $7,608,000 after buying an additional 1,497 shares in the last quarter. Golden Green Inc. increased its position in Costco Wholesale by 43.4% during the 1st quarter. Golden Green Inc. now owns 2,013 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $710,000 after buying an additional 609 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arthur M. Cohen & Associates LLC increased its position in Costco Wholesale by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Arthur M. Cohen & Associates LLC now owns 17,225 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $6,098,000 after buying an additional 301 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.21% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on COST shares. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on Costco Wholesale from $435.00 to $399.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 11th. Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on Costco Wholesale from $410.00 to $395.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 11th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on Costco Wholesale from $370.00 to $385.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. DA Davidson dropped their target price on Costco Wholesale from $390.00 to $325.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 11th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group dropped their target price on Costco Wholesale from $430.00 to $375.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 5th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $386.79.

Shares of NASDAQ COST opened at $372.09 on Friday. Costco Wholesale Co. has a twelve month low of $293.84 and a twelve month high of $393.15. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $354.10 and a 200-day simple moving average of $362.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $164.66 billion, a PE ratio of 38.20, a PEG ratio of 4.17 and a beta of 0.66.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 3rd. The retailer reported $2.14 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.45 by ($0.31). Costco Wholesale had a net margin of 2.50% and a return on equity of 24.50%. The firm had revenue of $44.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $43.71 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.10 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 14.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 9.95 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 14th. Investors of record on Friday, April 30th will be issued a $0.79 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 29th. This is a positive change from Costco Wholesale’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.70. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.85%. Costco Wholesale’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 31.64%.

In other Costco Wholesale news, CFO Richard A. Galanti sold 2,230 shares of Costco Wholesale stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $372.06, for a total transaction of $829,693.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 22,871 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,509,384.26. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Roland Michael Vachris sold 4,300 shares of Costco Wholesale stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $334.30, for a total value of $1,437,490.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 15,602 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,215,748.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

Costco Wholesale Profile

Costco Wholesale Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of membership warehouses in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, the United Kingdom, Mexico, Japan, Korea, Australia, Spain, France, Iceland, China, and Taiwan. It offers branded and private-label products in a range of merchandise categories.

