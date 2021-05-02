Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund Decreases Stake in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA)

Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund lessened its stake in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) by 8.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 31,327 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 2,882 shares during the quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $11,154,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Welch Group LLC raised its position in shares of Mastercard by 20.8% during the 1st quarter. Welch Group LLC now owns 5,106 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,818,000 after acquiring an additional 880 shares in the last quarter. JustInvest LLC raised its position in shares of Mastercard by 13.0% during the 4th quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 9,750 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $3,480,000 after acquiring an additional 1,120 shares in the last quarter. Sculptor Capital LP raised its position in shares of Mastercard by 49.5% during the 4th quarter. Sculptor Capital LP now owns 642,826 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $229,450,000 after acquiring an additional 212,874 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. raised its position in shares of Mastercard by 10.4% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 18,372 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $6,557,000 after acquiring an additional 1,731 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Mastercard by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 688,208 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $245,649,000 after acquiring an additional 11,103 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.64% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have commented on MA. Barclays lifted their price target on Mastercard from $380.00 to $402.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on Mastercard in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $380.00 target price on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on Mastercard from $440.00 to $450.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Truist boosted their target price on Mastercard from $415.00 to $450.00 in a report on Friday, March 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Mastercard from $418.00 to $444.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 26th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $380.85.

Shares of Mastercard stock opened at $382.06 on Friday. Mastercard Incorporated has a twelve month low of $263.01 and a twelve month high of $401.50. The company has a current ratio of 1.85, a quick ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $379.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 57.28, a PEG ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 1.19. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $374.56 and its 200-day simple moving average is $345.66.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The credit services provider reported $1.74 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.55 by $0.19. Mastercard had a return on equity of 114.80% and a net margin of 43.13%. The firm had revenue of $4.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.97 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.83 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Mastercard Incorporated will post 6.31 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 7th. Investors of record on Friday, April 9th will be given a $0.44 dividend. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.46%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 8th. Mastercard’s dividend payout ratio is currently 22.65%.

In other news, insider Gilberto Caldart sold 7,528 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $340.00, for a total transaction of $2,559,520.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 9,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,094,000. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Foundation Mastercard sold 171,594 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $327.73, for a total value of $56,236,501.62. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 108,382,229 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $35,520,107,910.17. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 498,282 shares of company stock worth $168,049,528. 3.79% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Mastercard Profile

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. It facilitates the processing of payment transactions, including authorization, clearing, and settlement, as well as delivers related products and services.

