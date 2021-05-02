Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund Increases Position in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA)

Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund increased its stake in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) by 51.6% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 13,407 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after buying an additional 4,566 shares during the quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund’s holdings in Tesla were worth $8,955,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in TSLA. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Tesla during the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Flagship Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in Tesla during the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Clear Investment Research LLC purchased a new stake in Tesla during the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Veritas Investment Partners UK Ltd. purchased a new stake in Tesla during the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Finally, Psagot Investment House Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Tesla during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Institutional investors own 41.39% of the company’s stock.

In other news, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $807.89, for a total value of $3,231,560.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 23,226 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,764,053.14. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $717.17, for a total transaction of $1,075,755.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 20,114 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,425,157.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 145,153 shares of company stock worth $109,617,129. 23.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of TSLA stock opened at $709.44 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 1.63 and a quick ratio of 1.32. The company has a market capitalization of $680.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,424.58, a PEG ratio of 8.81 and a beta of 2.18. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $686.58 and its 200-day moving average price is $655.42. Tesla, Inc. has a one year low of $136.61 and a one year high of $900.40.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, April 25th. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $10.39 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.89 billion. Tesla had a net margin of 1.97% and a return on equity of 4.93%. Tesla’s revenue for the quarter was up 73.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.23 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Tesla, Inc. will post 1.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

TSLA has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. JMP Securities lowered shares of Tesla from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Tesla from an “underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $800.00 target price on shares of Tesla in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Tesla from $135.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 5th. Finally, Roth Capital reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $150.00 price target on shares of Tesla in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Tesla has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $421.93.

Tesla Company Profile

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits.

