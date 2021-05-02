Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund Lowers Stock Position in Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS)

Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund lowered its position in Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS) by 0.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 89,819 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 533 shares during the period. Keysight Technologies comprises about 0.6% of Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund’s portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest position. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund’s holdings in Keysight Technologies were worth $12,880,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in KEYS. Eudaimonia Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Keysight Technologies in the third quarter valued at about $76,000. Brinker Capital Investments LLC purchased a new stake in Keysight Technologies during the third quarter worth about $1,849,000. Perpetual Ltd purchased a new stake in Keysight Technologies during the third quarter worth about $1,087,000. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV increased its holdings in Keysight Technologies by 77.0% during the third quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 20,649 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $2,040,000 after buying an additional 8,982 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fulton Bank N.A. increased its holdings in Keysight Technologies by 5.2% during the fourth quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 2,616 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $345,000 after buying an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.88% of the company’s stock.

In other news, COO Satish Dhanasekaran sold 2,490 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.18, for a total value of $354,028.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.42% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

KEYS has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Keysight Technologies from $135.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of Keysight Technologies from $145.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 15th. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Keysight Technologies from $135.00 to $161.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded shares of Keysight Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $131.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Monday, January 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Keysight Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $149.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, February 22nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $149.09.

KEYS stock opened at $144.35 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $142.30 and a 200-day moving average of $132.62. The company has a current ratio of 3.12, a quick ratio of 2.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. Keysight Technologies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $90.62 and a 12 month high of $155.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $26.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 1.04.

Keysight Technologies (NYSE:KEYS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 18th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.43 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.37 by $0.06. Keysight Technologies had a net margin of 14.85% and a return on equity of 25.76%. The company had revenue of $1.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.16 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.26 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Keysight Technologies, Inc. will post 5.17 EPS for the current year.

Keysight Technologies, Inc provides electronic design and test solutions to commercial communications, networking, aerospace, defense and government, automotive, energy, semiconductor, electronic, and education industries in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. Its Communications Solutions Group segment provides electronic design automation (EDA) software; radio frequency and microwave test instruments; hardware and virtual network test platforms and software applications, including data center, routing and switching, software defined networking, security, and encryption; oscilloscopes, logic and serial protocol analyzers, logic-signal sources, arbitrary waveform generators, and bit error rate testers; optical modulation analyzers, optical component analyzers, optical power meters, and optical laser source solutions; and repair, calibration, and consulting services, as well as resells refurbished used Keysight equipment.

