Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund Purchases 50,123 Shares of The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC)

Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund boosted its position in The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC) by 125.9% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 89,920 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 50,123 shares during the quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group comprises approximately 0.7% of Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest position. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund’s holdings in The PNC Financial Services Group were worth $15,773,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. grew its position in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 32,470 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,696,000 after buying an additional 293 shares during the period. Usca Ria LLC purchased a new stake in The PNC Financial Services Group in the first quarter worth about $2,347,000. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC increased its stake in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 7.9% during the first quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 1,927 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $338,000 after purchasing an additional 141 shares in the last quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors increased its stake in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 23.6% during the first quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors now owns 2,093 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $367,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 35.0% during the first quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 1,707 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,000,000 after purchasing an additional 443 shares during the last quarter. 80.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The PNC Financial Services Group stock opened at $186.95 on Friday. The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $93.27 and a fifty-two week high of $189.43. The company has a market capitalization of $79.27 billion, a PE ratio of 11.19, a P/E/G ratio of 3.33 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $177.98 and a 200-day moving average price of $152.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 0.88.

The PNC Financial Services Group (NYSE:PNC) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 15th. The financial services provider reported $4.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.75 by $1.35. The PNC Financial Services Group had a return on equity of 5.97% and a net margin of 38.16%. The business had revenue of $4.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.10 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.95 EPS. The PNC Financial Services Group’s revenue was down 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. will post 6.09 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 16th will be issued a dividend of $1.15 per share. This represents a $4.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.46%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 15th. The PNC Financial Services Group’s payout ratio is 40.39%.

In related news, EVP Karen L. Larrimer sold 3,205 shares of The PNC Financial Services Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $156.92, for a total transaction of $502,928.60. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 24,580 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,857,093.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders have sold a total of 3,455 shares of company stock worth $546,810 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on The PNC Financial Services Group from $157.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their target price on The PNC Financial Services Group from $150.00 to $167.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 18th. Barclays boosted their price objective on The PNC Financial Services Group from $171.00 to $182.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded The PNC Financial Services Group from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Friday, April 16th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $171.05.

The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc operates as a diversified financial services company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Retail Banking, Corporate & Institutional Banking, and Asset Management Group. The Retail Banking segment offers brokerage, insurance, and investment and cash management services; checking, savings, and money market accounts; certificates of deposits; and lending products, which includes residential mortgages, home equity loans and lines of credit, auto loans, education loans, and personal and small business loans, and credit cards to consumer and small business customers through a network of branches, ATMs, call centers, and online and mobile banking channels.

