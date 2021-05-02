Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund Sells 5,166 Shares of Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG)

Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund cut its stake in Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG) by 12.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 35,213 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,166 shares during the quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund’s holdings in Dollar General were worth $7,135,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in DG. HM Payson & Co. purchased a new position in shares of Dollar General in the 3rd quarter valued at $27,000. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC purchased a new position in Dollar General during the 4th quarter worth $27,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Dollar General by 111.1% during the 4th quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 133 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Dollar General by 76.9% during the 4th quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 138 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Black Swift Group LLC purchased a new position in Dollar General during the 4th quarter worth $33,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.86% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have commented on DG shares. KeyCorp lowered their price target on Dollar General from $235.00 to $220.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 25th. Telsey Advisory Group lowered their price target on Dollar General from $245.00 to $215.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 19th. Atlantic Securities raised Dollar General from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $243.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price objective on Dollar General from $260.00 to $250.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 25th. Finally, Raymond James decreased their price objective on Dollar General from $250.00 to $220.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 25th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $230.50.

In other news, CFO John W. Garratt sold 26,127 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $199.35, for a total value of $5,208,417.45. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 37,088 shares in the company, valued at $7,393,492.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.72% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE:DG opened at $214.75 on Friday. Dollar General Co. has a 12 month low of $172.66 and a 12 month high of $225.25. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $204.01 and a two-hundred day moving average of $206.57. The company has a current ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The firm has a market cap of $51.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 0.52.

Dollar General (NYSE:DG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 17th. The company reported $2.62 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.72 by ($0.10). Dollar General had a return on equity of 36.07% and a net margin of 7.84%. The firm had revenue of $8.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.29 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.10 earnings per share. Dollar General’s quarterly revenue was up 17.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Dollar General Co. will post 10.65 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 20th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 6th were given a $0.42 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, April 5th. This is a positive change from Dollar General’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.78%. Dollar General’s dividend payout ratio is 24.96%.

Dollar General announced that its board has initiated a share repurchase plan on Thursday, March 18th that authorizes the company to repurchase $2.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the company to purchase up to 4.2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are typically a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

About Dollar General

Dollar General Corporation, a discount retailer, provides various merchandise products in the southern, southwestern, Midwestern, and eastern United States. The company offers consumable products, including paper and cleaning products, such as paper towels, bath tissues, paper dinnerware, trash and storage bags, and laundry products; packaged food comprising cereals, canned soups and vegetables, condiments, spices, sugar, and flour; and perishables that include milk, eggs, bread, refrigerated and frozen food, beer, and wine.

