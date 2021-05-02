Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund Sells 6,287 Shares of Qorvo, Inc. (NASDAQ:QRVO)

Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund lessened its stake in Qorvo, Inc. (NASDAQ:QRVO) by 11.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 46,968 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 6,287 shares during the period. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund’s holdings in Qorvo were worth $8,581,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Kentucky Retirement Systems bought a new stake in shares of Qorvo during the 4th quarter valued at $1,131,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board grew its position in shares of Qorvo by 107.2% during the 4th quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 176,487 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $29,345,000 after acquiring an additional 91,316 shares during the period. Graves Light Private Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Qorvo during the 4th quarter valued at $71,000. Accel Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of Qorvo during the 4th quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in shares of Qorvo by 12.0% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 519,831 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $86,434,000 after acquiring an additional 55,506 shares during the period. 84.57% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on QRVO. Barclays raised shares of Qorvo from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $185.00 to $200.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. Craig Hallum upped their target price on shares of Qorvo from $160.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of Qorvo from $190.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 23rd. Needham & Company LLC upped their target price on shares of Qorvo from $200.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Qorvo from $196.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $185.48.

NASDAQ:QRVO opened at $188.17 on Friday. Qorvo, Inc. has a 52 week low of $91.75 and a 52 week high of $201.68. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $186.77 and a 200 day moving average of $167.38. The company has a quick ratio of 1.75, a current ratio of 2.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.52, a PEG ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 1.51.

Qorvo (NASDAQ:QRVO) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The semiconductor company reported $3.08 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.48 by $0.60. Qorvo had a net margin of 12.71% and a return on equity of 18.08%. The company had revenue of $1.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.07 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.86 earnings per share. Qorvo’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Qorvo, Inc. will post 7.79 EPS for the current year.

About Qorvo

Qorvo, Inc develops and commercializes technologies and products for wireless and wired connectivity worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Mobile Products, and Infrastructure and Defense Products. The company offers integrated modules incorporating switches, power amplifiers, filters and duplexers, antenna tuners, RF power management integrated circuits, multimode/multi-band PAs and transmit modules, antenna-plexers, discrete filters and duplexers, discrete switches, and UWB system solutions, as well as envelope tracking power management solutions, antenna control solutions, and UWB system solutions supporting secure, low power, location, and communication services.

