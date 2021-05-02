Illinois Tool Works (NYSE:ITW) Updates FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Illinois Tool Works (NYSE:ITW) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Friday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of 8.200-8.600 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $7.960. The company issued revenue guidance of $14.08 billion-$14.33 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $14.02 billion.Illinois Tool Works also updated its FY21 guidance to $8.20-8.60 EPS.

ITW traded down $0.31 on Friday, hitting $230.46. 1,594,674 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,115,028. The company has a 50 day moving average of $222.64 and a 200-day moving average of $208.98. The company has a quick ratio of 1.92, a current ratio of 2.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $72.94 billion, a PE ratio of 34.92, a PEG ratio of 3.88 and a beta of 1.07. Illinois Tool Works has a 12-month low of $148.66 and a 12-month high of $235.00.

Illinois Tool Works (NYSE:ITW) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 30th. The industrial products company reported $2.11 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.90 by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $3.54 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.43 billion. Illinois Tool Works had a return on equity of 80.95% and a net margin of 16.77%. The firm’s revenue was up 9.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.77 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Illinois Tool Works will post 6.42 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 14th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st were paid a dividend of $1.14 per share. This represents a $4.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.98%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 30th. Illinois Tool Works’s dividend payout ratio is presently 58.84%.

ITW has been the subject of several analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group raised Illinois Tool Works from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and upped their price objective for the company from $209.00 to $235.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Illinois Tool Works from a sell rating to a neutral rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $195.00 to $217.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Illinois Tool Works from $203.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Barclays boosted their target price on Illinois Tool Works from $207.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Finally, Vertical Research upgraded Illinois Tool Works from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Monday, January 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Illinois Tool Works currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $209.65.

In related news, CEO Ernest Scott Santi sold 1,231 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $205.37, for a total value of $252,810.47. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 295,172 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $60,619,473.64. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, VP Norman D. Jr. Finch sold 7,232 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $203.00, for a total value of $1,468,096.00. Corporate insiders own 0.79% of the company’s stock.

Illinois Tool Works Inc manufactures and sells industrial products and equipment worldwide. It operates through seven segments: Automotive OEM; Food Equipment; Test & Measurement and Electronics; Welding; Polymers & Fluids; Construction Products; and Specialty Products. The Automotive OEM segment offers plastic and metal components, fasteners, and assemblies for automobiles, light trucks, and other industrial uses.

