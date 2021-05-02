Illuvium (ILV) Trading Down 2.9% Over Last Week

Illuvium (CURRENCY:ILV) traded 4.1% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on May 2nd. Illuvium has a total market cap of $37.67 million and $756,142.00 worth of Illuvium was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Illuvium coin can now be purchased for $64.31 or 0.00110895 BTC on major exchanges. During the last week, Illuvium has traded down 2.9% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.59 or 0.00002739 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001724 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $37.08 or 0.00063947 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $162.21 or 0.00279712 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.33 or 0.00004018 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $638.38 or 0.01100812 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $420.20 or 0.00724594 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $14.79 or 0.00025504 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $57,983.33 or 0.99985569 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Illuvium’s total supply is 7,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 585,772 coins. Illuvium’s official Twitter account is @illuviumio.

