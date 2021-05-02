IMAX (NYSE:IMAX) Raised to Outperform at Wedbush

Wedbush upgraded shares of IMAX (NYSE:IMAX) from a neutral rating to an outperform rating in a report issued on Thursday, Price Targets.com reports. The firm currently has $26.00 price target on the stock, up from their previous price target of $22.00. Wedbush also issued estimates for IMAX’s Q4 2021 earnings at $0.13 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.22 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.11 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.20 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $0.62 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $0.92 EPS.

IMAX has been the subject of several other reports. B. Riley reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $28.00 price objective on shares of IMAX in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. Macquarie upped their price objective on shares of IMAX from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Friday, March 5th. Benchmark upped their price objective on shares of IMAX from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, March 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of IMAX from a buy rating to a neutral rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $15.60 to $17.90 in a report on Monday, January 25th. Finally, Barrington Research increased their price target on shares of IMAX from $25.00 to $27.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. IMAX presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $24.04.

Shares of IMAX opened at $20.62 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $21.38 and its 200-day moving average is $17.77. The firm has a market cap of $1.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.65 and a beta of 1.85. IMAX has a 12 month low of $10.31 and a 12 month high of $25.05.

IMAX (NYSE:IMAX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported ($0.25) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.30) by $0.05. IMAX had a negative net margin of 50.83% and a negative return on equity of 18.06%. Research analysts anticipate that IMAX will post -2.22 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider Jacqueline Bassani sold 1,559 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.28, for a total transaction of $36,293.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 6,842 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $159,281.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Mark Welton sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.69, for a total transaction of $113,450.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 41,475 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $941,067.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 8,559 shares of company stock valued at $195,464 over the last ninety days. 23.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Henry James International Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of IMAX during the 1st quarter worth about $559,000. Bogart Wealth LLC increased its position in shares of IMAX by 27.2% during the 1st quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 73,058 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,468,000 after purchasing an additional 15,622 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of IMAX during the 4th quarter worth about $16,434,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its position in shares of IMAX by 23.4% during the 4th quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 57,528 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,037,000 after purchasing an additional 10,909 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alyeska Investment Group L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of IMAX during the 4th quarter worth about $8,214,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.39% of the company’s stock.

IMAX Corp. is an entertainment technology company, which engages in the business of motion picture technologies and presentations. It operates through following four business segments: IMAX Technology Network; IMAX Technology Sales and Maintenance; New Business Initiatives; and Film Distribution and Post-Production.

