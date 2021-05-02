Ingersoll Rand Inc. (NYSE:IR) Stake Lifted by KBC Group NV

KBC Group NV increased its stake in shares of Ingersoll Rand Inc. (NYSE:IR) by 644.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 356,900 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 308,975 shares during the quarter. KBC Group NV owned about 0.09% of Ingersoll Rand worth $17,563,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership grew its stake in Ingersoll Rand by 6.8% during the 4th quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 10,910,498 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $497,082,000 after buying an additional 691,709 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in Ingersoll Rand by 32.2% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 6,419,727 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $292,483,000 after buying an additional 1,564,216 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in Ingersoll Rand by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,282,872 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $149,560,000 after buying an additional 20,330 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in Ingersoll Rand during the 4th quarter worth $147,637,000. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. grew its stake in Ingersoll Rand by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,122,297 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $51,133,000 after buying an additional 12,726 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.91% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on IR shares. Barclays increased their price target on Ingersoll Rand from $53.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 6th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on Ingersoll Rand from $46.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. UBS Group raised Ingersoll Rand from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $37.00 to $58.00 in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on Ingersoll Rand from $45.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 15th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Ingersoll Rand from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $49.42.

Shares of NYSE IR opened at $49.41 on Friday. Ingersoll Rand Inc. has a 12 month low of $24.81 and a 12 month high of $52.12. The company has a market cap of $20.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -133.54 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a quick ratio of 1.72, a current ratio of 2.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $50.00 and a 200-day simple moving average of $45.21.

Ingersoll Rand (NYSE:IR) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The industrial products company reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.54. Ingersoll Rand had a negative return on equity of 2.27% and a negative net margin of 3.97%. The business had revenue of $1.37 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.30 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.25 earnings per share. Ingersoll Rand’s revenue was up 94.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Ingersoll Rand Inc. will post -0.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Vicente Reynal sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total transaction of $1,500,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 68,832 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,441,600. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

Ingersoll Rand Inc provides various mission-critical air, fluid, energy, specialty vehicle and medical technologies in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through four segments: Industrial Technologies and Services; Precision and Science Technologies; Specialty Vehicle Technologies; and High Pressure Solutions segments.

