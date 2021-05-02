Ingersoll Rand (NYSE:IR) Upgraded by TheStreet to B

TheStreet upgraded shares of Ingersoll Rand (NYSE:IR) from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research report released on Wednesday morning, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Ingersoll Rand from $52.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of Ingersoll Rand from $47.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 24th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of Ingersoll Rand from $46.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. UBS Group upgraded shares of Ingersoll Rand from a neutral rating to a buy rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $37.00 to $58.00 in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on shares of Ingersoll Rand from $47.00 to $58.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $49.42.

Get Ingersoll Rand alerts:

NYSE IR opened at $49.41 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $50.00 and a 200-day simple moving average of $45.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a current ratio of 2.43. Ingersoll Rand has a one year low of $24.81 and a one year high of $52.12. The firm has a market cap of $20.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -133.54 and a beta of 1.53.

Ingersoll Rand (NYSE:IR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The industrial products company reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.54. Ingersoll Rand had a negative net margin of 3.97% and a negative return on equity of 2.27%. The business had revenue of $1.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.30 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.25 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 94.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Ingersoll Rand will post -0.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Vicente Reynal sold 30,000 shares of Ingersoll Rand stock in a transaction on Monday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total value of $1,500,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 68,832 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,441,600. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS acquired a new position in Ingersoll Rand in the 1st quarter valued at $16,196,000. Creative Planning increased its stake in Ingersoll Rand by 5.8% in the 1st quarter. Creative Planning now owns 19,267 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $948,000 after buying an additional 1,054 shares during the period. Greenleaf Trust acquired a new position in Ingersoll Rand in the 1st quarter valued at $265,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC acquired a new position in Ingersoll Rand in the 1st quarter valued at $52,000. Finally, NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. increased its stake in Ingersoll Rand by 42.9% in the 1st quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. now owns 72,915 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,587,000 after buying an additional 21,884 shares during the period. 95.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Ingersoll Rand

Ingersoll Rand Inc provides various mission-critical air, fluid, energy, specialty vehicle and medical technologies in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through four segments: Industrial Technologies and Services; Precision and Science Technologies; Specialty Vehicle Technologies; and High Pressure Solutions segments.

Read More: Short Selling

Receive News & Ratings for Ingersoll Rand Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ingersoll Rand and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.