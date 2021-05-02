Ingredion (INGR) Set to Announce Earnings on Tuesday

Ingredion (NYSE:INGR) is scheduled to issue its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Tuesday, May 4th. Parties that wish to listen to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Ingredion (NYSE:INGR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 3rd. The company reported $1.75 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.46 by $0.29. The business had revenue of $1.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.44 billion. Ingredion had a net margin of 5.75% and a return on equity of 15.30%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.54 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect Ingredion to post $6 EPS for the current fiscal year and $6 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of INGR stock opened at $93.41 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $6.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.46 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a current ratio of 2.54. Ingredion has a 52 week low of $68.71 and a 52 week high of $94.44. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $91.50 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $82.90.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 26th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 1st were given a $0.64 dividend. This represents a $2.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.74%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 31st. Ingredion’s dividend payout ratio is 38.50%.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on INGR. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of Ingredion from $77.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Ingredion from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $101.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Ingredion from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $95.25.

In related news, SVP Larry Fernandes sold 750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.00, for a total transaction of $69,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 16,393 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,508,156. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 1,502 shares of company stock valued at $132,923. 1.15% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Ingredion Company Profile

Ingredion Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells starches and sweeteners for various industries. It operates through four segments: North America; South America; Asia Pacific; and Europe, Middle East, and Africa. The company offers sweetener products comprising glucose syrups, high maltose syrups, high fructose corn syrups, caramel colors, dextrose, polyols, maltodextrins, and glucose syrup solids, as well as food-grade and industrial starches, biomaterials, and nutrition ingredients.

