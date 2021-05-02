Inhibrx (NASDAQ:INBX) Shares Gap Up to $18.31

Inhibrx, Inc. (NASDAQ:INBX)’s share price gapped up before the market opened on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $18.31, but opened at $19.78. Inhibrx shares last traded at $19.78, with a volume of 1 shares.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on INBX. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Inhibrx from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of Inhibrx in a research note on Monday, April 26th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $44.00 target price on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Inhibrx presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $34.67.

The company has a quick ratio of 3.80, a current ratio of 3.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $20.27 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $27.57.

Inhibrx (NASDAQ:INBX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 11th. The company reported ($0.47) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.56) by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $2.78 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.10 million. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Inhibrx, Inc. will post -2.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Brendan P. Eckelman sold 17,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.02, for a total transaction of $323,340.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new stake in Inhibrx in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $54,000. Strs Ohio acquired a new stake in Inhibrx in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $65,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund acquired a new stake in Inhibrx in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $155,000. American International Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Inhibrx in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $156,000. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers acquired a new stake in Inhibrx in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $214,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 36.63% of the company’s stock.

About Inhibrx (NASDAQ:INBX)

Inhibrx, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on developing a pipeline of novel biologic therapeutic candidates. Its therapeutic candidates include INBRX-109, a tetravalent agonist of death receptor 5, which is in Phase 1 clinical trials in patients with solid tumors, including sarcoma; and INBRX-105, an tetravalent conditional agonist of programmed death ligand 1 (PD-L1) and a conditional agonist of 4-1BB that is in Phase 1 clinical trials to treat patients with PD-L1 expressing tumors.

