Innospec (IOSP) Set to Announce Earnings on Tuesday

Innospec (NASDAQ:IOSP) is set to issue its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Tuesday, May 4th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $1.02 per share for the quarter. Parties that are interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Innospec (NASDAQ:IOSP) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 16th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.27 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.49. The business had revenue of $310.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $284.60 million. Innospec had a net margin of 2.92% and a return on equity of 9.14%. On average, analysts expect Innospec to post $3 EPS for the current fiscal year and $4 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of IOSP stock opened at $97.41 on Friday. Innospec has a twelve month low of $61.48 and a twelve month high of $107.73. The company has a market capitalization of $2.40 billion, a PE ratio of 65.38 and a beta of 1.34. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $101.98 and a 200-day simple moving average of $91.34.

IOSP has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. CL King increased their price objective on shares of Innospec from $95.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Innospec from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 20th.

About Innospec

Innospec Inc develops, manufactures, blends, markets, and supplies specialty chemicals in the United States, rest of North America, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, and internationally. It operates through Fuel Specialties, Performance Chemicals, and Oilfield Services segments. The Fuel Specialties segment offers a range of specialty chemical products used as additives in various fuels.

