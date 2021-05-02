Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc. (NYSE:IIPR) Shares Purchased by Strs Ohio

Strs Ohio increased its position in shares of Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc. (NYSE:IIPR) by 30.1% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 40,600 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,400 shares during the quarter. Strs Ohio’s holdings in Innovative Industrial Properties were worth $7,314,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IIPR. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Innovative Industrial Properties by 8,478.5% during the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 17,157 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,401,000 after purchasing an additional 16,957 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its stake in shares of Innovative Industrial Properties by 8.8% during the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 37,254 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,624,000 after purchasing an additional 3,002 shares during the period. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky increased its holdings in shares of Innovative Industrial Properties by 20.5% during the 3rd quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 5,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $658,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. lifted its stake in shares of Innovative Industrial Properties by 49.8% in the 3rd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 26,480 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,278,000 after purchasing an additional 8,805 shares during the period. Finally, Private Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Innovative Industrial Properties during the fourth quarter worth $262,000. 74.85% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

IIPR stock opened at $183.13 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 59.27 and a beta of 1.52. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $183.54 and a 200-day simple moving average of $174.92. The company has a quick ratio of 458.27, a current ratio of 458.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc. has a 52 week low of $66.86 and a 52 week high of $222.08.

Innovative Industrial Properties (NYSE:IIPR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The company reported $0.91 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.47 by ($0.56). The business had revenue of $37.09 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $37.85 million. Innovative Industrial Properties had a return on equity of 6.05% and a net margin of 55.71%. On average, analysts expect that Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc. will post 4.93 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 31st were given a dividend of $1.32 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 30th. This is a positive change from Innovative Industrial Properties’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.24. This represents a $5.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.88%. Innovative Industrial Properties’s payout ratio is presently 161.47%.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. BTIG Research lifted their price objective on shares of Innovative Industrial Properties from $177.00 to $218.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Innovative Industrial Properties from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Finally, JMP Securities lifted their price objective on shares of Innovative Industrial Properties from $185.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $188.63.

In other Innovative Industrial Properties news, CEO Paul E. Smithers sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $195.00, for a total value of $390,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 31,740 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,189,300. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Alan D. Gold sold 1,829 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.42, for a total transaction of $61,125.18. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 53,271 shares in the company, valued at $1,780,316.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 11,029 shares of company stock worth $1,797,137 over the last 90 days. 2.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Innovative Industrial Properties Company Profile

Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc is a self-advised Maryland corporation focused on the acquisition, ownership and management of specialized properties leased to experienced, state-licensed operators for their regulated medical-use cannabis facilities. Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc has elected to be taxed as a real estate investment trust, commencing with the year ended December 31, 2017.

