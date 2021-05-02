Insider Buying: Synovus Financial Corp. (NYSE:SNV) Director Acquires 1,920 Shares of Stock

Synovus Financial Corp. (NYSE:SNV) Director John L. Stallworth purchased 1,920 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 29th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $47.21 per share, for a total transaction of $90,643.20.

Shares of Synovus Financial stock opened at $46.86 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $46.69 and a 200 day simple moving average of $37.49. Synovus Financial Corp. has a 12-month low of $14.65 and a 12-month high of $50.51. The company has a market capitalization of $6.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.66. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36.

Synovus Financial (NYSE:SNV) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 19th. The bank reported $1.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.28. Synovus Financial had a return on equity of 8.20% and a net margin of 15.84%. The business had revenue of $485.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $483.00 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.21 earnings per share. Synovus Financial’s revenue was up 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Synovus Financial Corp. will post 2.11 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 18th were paid a $0.33 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 17th. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.82%. Synovus Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 33.85%.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on SNV shares. Truist boosted their price target on Synovus Financial from $45.00 to $52.00 in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Raymond James upped their target price on Synovus Financial from $42.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Synovus Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $49.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, April 5th. TheStreet raised Synovus Financial from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, January 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Synovus Financial from $56.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $41.41.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. IFP Advisors Inc grew its stake in Synovus Financial by 15.6% in the 1st quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,724 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $79,000 after purchasing an additional 233 shares during the period. Ellevest Inc. grew its stake in Synovus Financial by 18.3% in the 4th quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 1,716 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 265 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp grew its stake in Synovus Financial by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 11,063 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $358,000 after purchasing an additional 285 shares during the period. Leavell Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in Synovus Financial by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Leavell Investment Management Inc. now owns 88,397 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $4,073,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. Finally, Oliver Luxxe Assets LLC grew its stake in Synovus Financial by 3.8% in the 1st quarter. Oliver Luxxe Assets LLC now owns 9,209 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $421,000 after purchasing an additional 340 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.11% of the company’s stock.

Synovus Financial Company Profile

Synovus Financial Corp. operates as the bank holding company for Synovus Bank that provides commercial and retail banking products and services. It operates through three segments: Community Banking, Wholesale Banking, and Financial Management Services. The company's commercial banking services include treasury management, asset management, capital market, and institutional trust services, as well as commercial, financial, and real estate loans.

