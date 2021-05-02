Insider Selling: General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS) Insider Sells 25,812 Shares of Stock

General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS) insider John R. Church sold 25,812 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.81, for a total value of $1,569,627.72. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 75,728 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,605,019.68. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

NYSE GIS opened at $60.86 on Friday. General Mills, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $53.96 and a fifty-two week high of $66.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a current ratio of 0.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $37.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.61, a PEG ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 0.57. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $60.67 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $59.20.

General Mills (NYSE:GIS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 23rd. The company reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.84 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $4.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.45 billion. General Mills had a return on equity of 28.60% and a net margin of 13.16%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.77 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that General Mills, Inc. will post 3.73 earnings per share for the current year.

GIS has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on General Mills from $66.00 to $64.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on shares of General Mills from $62.00 to $55.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of General Mills from $63.00 to $57.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price objective on shares of General Mills from $64.00 to $59.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $63.27.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of GIS. Pflug Koory LLC grew its stake in General Mills by 349.0% in the 4th quarter. Pflug Koory LLC now owns 449 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 349 shares during the period. Cypress Point Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of General Mills during the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in General Mills in the 1st quarter worth about $32,000. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. purchased a new stake in General Mills during the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, Wolff Wiese Magana LLC acquired a new position in shares of General Mills during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.17% of the company’s stock.

About General Mills

General Mills, Inc manufactures and markets branded consumer foods worldwide. The company operates in five segments: North America Retail; Convenience Stores & Foodservice; Europe & Australia; Asia & Latin America; and Pet. It offers ready-to-eat cereals, refrigerated yogurt, soup, meal kits, refrigerated and frozen dough products, dessert and baking mixes, frozen pizza and pizza snacks, snack bars, fruit snacks, nutrition bars, and savory snacks, as well as organic products, including refrigerated yogurt, frozen and shelf-stable vegetables, meal kits, salty snacks, ready-to-eat cereal, and grain snacks.

