Insider Selling: Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) (NASDAQ:HOMB) Director Sells 2,404 Shares of Stock

Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) (NASDAQ:HOMB) Director Jim Rankin sold 2,404 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.06, for a total transaction of $67,456.24. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Jim Rankin also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Home Bancshares Inc. (Conway AR) alerts:

On Wednesday, April 28th, Jim Rankin sold 404 shares of Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.01, for a total transaction of $11,316.04.

Shares of NASDAQ:HOMB opened at $27.83 on Friday. Home Bancshares, Inc. has a 52 week low of $11.36 and a 52 week high of $29.21. The company’s 50 day moving average is $27.35 and its two-hundred day moving average is $22.15. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The company has a market cap of $4.60 billion, a PE ratio of 22.44 and a beta of 1.49.

Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) (NASDAQ:HOMB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 14th. The financial services provider reported $0.55 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.11. Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) had a net margin of 26.02% and a return on equity of 12.05%. The company had revenue of $193.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $172.29 million. Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR)’s quarterly revenue was up 18.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Home Bancshares, Inc. will post 1.78 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 2nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 12th will be given a $0.14 dividend. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 11th. Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR)’s dividend payout ratio is presently 32.37%.

HOMB has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) from $24.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) from $22.00 to $27.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, April 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $26.50.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. CI Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) in the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. Arlington Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) in the 1st quarter valued at $59,000. Toronto Dominion Bank purchased a new position in shares of Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) in the 4th quarter valued at $56,000. Finally, Huntington National Bank grew its position in shares of Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) by 192.9% in the 4th quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 3,081 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $60,000 after buying an additional 2,029 shares during the last quarter. 67.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) Company Profile

Home Bancshares, Inc (Conway, AR) operates as the bank holding company for Centennial Bank that provides commercial and retail banking, and related financial services to businesses, real estate developers and investors, individuals, and municipalities. Its deposit products include checking, savings, NOW, demand, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

Featured Article: Buy-Side Analysts

Receive News & Ratings for Home Bancshares Inc. (Conway AR) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Home Bancshares Inc. (Conway AR) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.