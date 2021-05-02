Insider Selling: Treace Medical Concepts, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMCI) Director Sells 401,250 Shares of Stock

Treace Medical Concepts, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMCI) Director John R. Treace sold 401,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.00, for a total value of $6,821,250.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Treace Medical Concepts stock opened at $31.36 on Friday. Treace Medical Concepts, Inc. has a 52-week low of $24.25 and a 52-week high of $34.47.

Get Treace Medical Concepts alerts:

Treace Medical Concepts Company Profile

Treace Medical Concepts, Inc, an orthopedic medical device company, engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of device and/or biologic solutions for foot and ankle surgeons in the United States. It offers Lapiplasty procedure that allows podiatric surgeons to treat all three dimensions of the bunion, providing patients with a cosmetic and medical improvement.

See Also: Net Income

Receive News & Ratings for Treace Medical Concepts Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Treace Medical Concepts and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.