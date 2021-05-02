Intact Financial (TSE:IFC) Given New C$184.00 Price Target at Scotiabank

Intact Financial (TSE:IFC) had its price objective boosted by Scotiabank from C$179.00 to C$184.00 in a research note published on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports.

IFC has been the topic of a number of other reports. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Intact Financial from C$183.00 to C$190.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. TD Securities boosted their price target on Intact Financial from C$175.00 to C$185.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. National Bank Financial increased their price objective on Intact Financial from C$192.00 to C$200.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of Intact Financial from C$177.00 to C$178.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 8th. Finally, Raymond James set a C$180.00 target price on shares of Intact Financial and gave the stock a strong-buy rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of C$182.13.

Shares of IFC stock opened at C$163.38 on Thursday. Intact Financial has a one year low of C$123.78 and a one year high of C$164.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 36.40, a current ratio of 0.62 and a quick ratio of 0.42. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of C$157.16 and a 200 day moving average price of C$148.94. The stock has a market cap of C$23.37 billion and a P/E ratio of 22.68.

Intact Financial (TSE:IFC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 9th. The company reported C$3.18 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$2.38 by C$0.80. The business had revenue of C$3.18 billion for the quarter. Equities research analysts anticipate that Intact Financial will post 10.7100001 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Senior Officer Lucie Martel sold 600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$149.75, for a total transaction of C$89,850.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 3,278 shares in the company, valued at C$490,880.50.

Intact Financial Company Profile

Intact Financial Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty insurance products to individuals and businesses in Canada and the United States. It offers personal auto insurance; and insurance for motor homes, recreational vehicles, motorcycles, snowmobiles, and all-terrain vehicles.

