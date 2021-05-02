International Paper (NYSE:IP) Shares Purchased by Nisa Investment Advisors LLC

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of International Paper (NYSE:IP) by 8.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 160,876 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,178 shares during the quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in International Paper were worth $8,699,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Piscataqua Savings Bank acquired a new position in shares of International Paper in the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new stake in shares of International Paper in the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Dimension Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in International Paper during the 3rd quarter valued at $32,000. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in International Paper during the 4th quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC raised its stake in International Paper by 62.2% during the 4th quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 874 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 335 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.57% of the company’s stock.

NYSE IP opened at $58.00 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.33 and a quick ratio of 1.09. International Paper has a 1 year low of $29.76 and a 1 year high of $58.95. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $55.09 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $50.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.78 billion, a PE ratio of 46.40 and a beta of 1.10.

International Paper (NYSE:IP) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The basic materials company reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.17. International Paper had a net margin of 2.37% and a return on equity of 17.27%. The company had revenue of $5.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.34 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.57 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that International Paper will post 2.88 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms have recently commented on IP. Zacks Investment Research downgraded International Paper from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $49.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday, February 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on International Paper from $49.00 to $58.00 in a report on Monday, April 19th. Seaport Global Securities upgraded International Paper from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $57.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, February 5th. KeyCorp lifted their target price on International Paper from $47.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on International Paper from $44.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 1st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. International Paper has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $51.78.

In other news, SVP W. Michael Jr. Amick sold 18,222 shares of International Paper stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.03, for a total value of $875,202.66. Also, SVP Gregory T. Wanta sold 7,500 shares of International Paper stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.58, for a total transaction of $409,350.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.37% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

International Paper Company operates as a paper and packaging company primarily in United States, the Middle East, Europe, Africa, Pacific Rim, Asia, and rest of the Americas. It operates through three segments: Industrial Packaging, Global Cellulose Fibers, and Printing Papers. The Industrial Packaging segment manufactures containerboards, including linerboard, medium, whitetop, recycled linerboard, recycled medium, and saturating kraft.

