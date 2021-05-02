InterPrivate IV InfraTech Partners (NASDAQ:IPVIU) Trading Up 0.2%

InterPrivate IV InfraTech Partners Inc. (NASDAQ:IPVIU) was up 0.2% during trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $10.06 and last traded at $10.02. Approximately 53,269 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 56% from the average daily volume of 119,920 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.00.

The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $9.99.

About InterPrivate IV InfraTech Partners (NASDAQ:IPVIU)

InterPrivate IV InfraTech Partners Inc, a blank check company, focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

