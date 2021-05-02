Invesco DB G10 Currency Harvest Fund (NYSE:DBV) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

Invesco DB G10 Currency Harvest Fund (NYSE:DBV) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,000 shares, a decrease of 32.4% from the March 31st total of 7,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 13,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.4 days.

Shares of DBV traded down $0.25 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $25.22. The company had a trading volume of 1,137 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,793. Invesco DB G10 Currency Harvest Fund has a one year low of $22.04 and a one year high of $25.99. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $25.17 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $24.34.

Get Invesco DB G10 Currency Harvest Fund alerts:

Invesco DB G10 Currency Harvest Fund Company Profile

PowerShares Capital Management LLC, provides institutional caliber asset management and market exposure through the replication of enhanced indexes. PowerShares delivers this sophisticated asset management in one of the more benefit rich investment vehicles available today, the exchange-traded fund. The firm is committed to theoretically sound portfolio construction and empirically verifiable investment management approaches.

Featured Article: What is intrinsic value?

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco DB G10 Currency Harvest Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco DB G10 Currency Harvest Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.